Country Legend George Strait Goes Viral at Texas Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

At a Cotulla, Texas, Dairy Queen, an unexpected guest stopped at the drive-thru on April 12. The King of Country Music, George Strait, got some lunch around 12:40 p.m.

"My coworker was at the drive-thru and said, 'That's George Strait,'" said Beck Gonzalez to Country Now. "I wanted to ask him to sing a little piece of a song, but I didn't."

He picked a classic, the quarter-pound Hungr-Buster with fries, a drink, and a sundae. The sandwich came dressed with fresh veggies and mustard. Staff said it wasn't his first visit to this spot just south of San Antonio.

"He was very friendly and very polite...It was an amazing experience to have met him. We got a free meet and greet," Gonzalez said.

The visit made waves on TikTok, receiving more than 388,000 views, and Strait even let Gonzales take a selfie with the star in his black truck, wearing shades. After seeing the photo, many people praised Strait's looks while imagining him placing a drive-thru order.

Strait is taking a break from touring, but next month marks the start of something big. The 72-year-old singer will start a tour of five stadium shows in May. Chris Stapleton will join him on stage, and the tour concludes in July.