Fayetteville Man Lands $1 Million From $50 Scratch-Off

A $50 scratch-off ticket turned into a million-dollar windfall for James Holloway at VaVa Food Mart in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Instead of yearly payments, he picked a one-time payout of $600,000.

After state and federal taxes bit into his winnings, Holloway pocketed $430,514, according to NC Education Lottery officials. His winning ticket came from the "$10 Million Spectacular" scratch-off series that started last December.

The game debuted in December 2023 with big money on the line — five $10 million prizes and 20 worth $1 million each. Players still have shots at two top jackpots and four million-dollar prizes. Twenty $100,000 prizes were part of the mix, too, with four unclaimed.

Last year's lottery funds sent $22.3 million to Cumberland County schools. This cash supports various learning programs in local classrooms.