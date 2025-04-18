Fayetteville State Brings on New Men’s Basketball Coach Devin Hoehn to Build on Legacy

FSU picked Devin Hoehn to lead its men's basketball program on April 10. The swift move came just 24 hours after his exit from Bluefield State.

"We are thrilled to welcome Devin Hoehn to FSU," said Athletic Director Anthony Bennett in an FSU release. "Devin's proven track record of success, his dynamic coaching style, and his commitment to developing players both on and off the court make him the perfect fit for our program."

At Bluefield State, Hoehn's squad posted an impressive 19-11 mark last season. His team surged to second in the CIAA Northern division before reaching the conference title game.

"This is HOME!" said Hoehn. "I am going to give the university everything I have."

Through four seasons at his prior stop, Hoehn led the team to the nation's Top-25 for the first time in program history. Last year stood out as the program's first winning season in a decade.

His stint brought historic success. The squad clinched its first-ever Division II tournament berth. He helped Jordan Hinds become the CIAA Player of the year, Atlantic Region Player of the Year, and HBCU DII Player of the Year.

Hoehn takes over from Luke D'Alessio's strong five-year stint. Under D'Alessio, FSU won 103 games and lost 52. FSU also won its first CIAA tournament victory since 1973 under his leadership.