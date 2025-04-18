Backstage Country
Gates Four Summer Concert Series Kicks off May 24 in Fayetteville

Did someone say four free concerts? Yes! The 2025 Gates Four Summer Concert Series schedule is out.

Click here for more information.

On May 24, 2025, Gates Four will feature two of our local Fayetteville area bands, the Guy Unger Band and Joyner, Young and Marie.

On June 28, 2025, the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra performs.

On July 12, 2025, Beggars Banquet will take the state for their tribute to The Rolling Stones.

Wrapping up the 2025 Gates Four Summer Concert Series on August 8, 2025 will be Shoot To Thrill featuring an all-girl tribute to rock legends AC/DC.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The concerts begin at 7:00 p.m.

There will be plenty of parking along with indoor restrooms, two cash bars and Fayetteville's favorite food trucks.

Be sure to bring your favorite lawn chair or blanket.

No outside coolers will be permitted.

VIP packages and reserved pavilion seating is available.  For more information, click here or call 910-391-3859

Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
