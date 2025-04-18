Lumbee Tribe’s Greg Bryant Named Head of NC Commission on Indian Affairs

North Carolina's Governor Josh Stein picked Greg Bryant to direct the state's Commission on Indian Affairs. Bryant, who belongs to the Lumbee Tribe, calls Robeson County home.

Bryant runs Southeastern Integrated Care, a mental health center. He also runs a nonprofit that gives meals to 500 kids in Robeson schools. They pack food for students without homes and send trucks to areas where families need help most.

The commission works with 28 people total. American Indian members fill 21 spots, while state lawmakers pick two seats. Five more come from different state offices.

Seats go to 12 key groups. Seven tribes hold spots: the Lumbee, Coharie, Eastern Band of Cherokee, Haliwa-Saponi, Meherrin, Waccamaw-Siouan, and Sappony. Five more groups join them: Cumberland County Association for Indian People, Guilford Native American Association, Metrolina Native American Association, the Occaneechi Band of Saponi Nation, and Triangle's Native American Society.