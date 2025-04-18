New ‘Hwy 59 Food Stop’ Food Truck Park Open on Hope Mills Road

A new food truck park has opened on Hope Mills Road next to Hwy 59 Auto Repair.

The Hwy 59 Food Stop is now open at 822 Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville. The site welcomes food trucks to serve meals during three daily shifts.

Food truck operator Eliot Silver partnered with auto shop owner Todd Williams on the project. "Todd had this extra space, and I thought, why not open it up for more food trucks? There's really nothing like this on this side of town where people can just pull in, grab food and go," said Silver to The Fayetteville Observer.

The site runs three distinct windows: morning meals from 7 to 11 a.m., midday service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and evening dining from 4 to 8 p.m. While just one or two trucks now fill spots each shift, the site aims to host four trucks per window.

Vendors at the stop include Kwon's Kitchen, Jaz-N-Soul, American Cravings, Wafflelicious, Vee's Seoul Kitchen, The Yinzers Truck, and Ty's Uptown Grill among others.

This addition strengthens Fayetteville's street food presence, joining spots like Haymount Truck Stop and the Hive of Hope Mills. Silver says that despite the large food truck community in Fayetteville, there is only support and no competition between owners.

"Everyone looks out for each other. We all share each other's posts, promote one another — it's not about beating the other guy," Silver said to The Fayetteville Observer. "It's a family down here, and that's exactly what we want to build at Hwy 59."

According to The Fayetteville Observer, Williams bought the land just months before opening the food stop. The unused space beside his repair shop turned into an ideal spot for mobile vendors.