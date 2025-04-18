North Carolina, Duke Top NCAA Basketball’s Most Valuable Teams

Duke basketball is one of the most valuable teams in the country.

The University of North Carolina sits at the peak of college basketball wealth, worth $378 million. Duke trails by a slim margin at $370 million. Indiana at $279 million, Ohio State at $262 million, and Louisville at $260 million round out the top spots.

Indiana University Columbus finance expert Ryan Brewer crunched the numbers to find what teams might fetch on the open market, noting that the actual prices for the franchises could exceed the calculated values.

Arizona ranks sixth at $257 million, with Syracuse following closely at $256 million. Illinois grabbed the eighth spot with $232 million.

On the women's side, the University of Connecticut leads with a $95 million price tag. South Carolina follows at $86 million, then Baylor at $77 million. Stanford and BYU complete the top women's programs, valued at $74 million and $60 million.