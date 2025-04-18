Pinehurst No. 2 Honors Historic DeChambeau U.S. Open Shot With Plaque

Bryson DeChambeau historic bunker shot on 18 during the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in 2024 is now immortalized forever.

On Monday, Pinehurst No. 2 golf course marked history by installing its first plaque honoring Bryson DeChambeau's stunning bunker shot that clinched the 2024 U.S. Open title.

"At Pinehurst, we have no shortage of trophies and statues, but there's not a single plaque on Pinehurst No. 2. We couldn't be more proud to have this be our first," said Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, to The Fayetteville Observer.

Near the 18th green stands the marker, showing where DeChambeau struck a 55-yard sand shot, landing just 4 feet from the cup. This shot sealed his win at the USGA's milestone 1,000th championship.

Fresh from his fifth-place finish at Augusta National, DeChambeau rushed to attend. "No, I gotta come. They're putting a plaque in the ground. What are we talking about?" he told his agent after the Masters wrapped up.

During the ceremony, DeChambeau tried three times to recreate the magic. Each attempt missed. His winning sand wedge now rests in the USGA Experience and World Golf Hall of Fame.

The 18th hole now features two tributes - this plaque and Payne Stewart's statue. Stewart won his U.S. Open title here in 1999.

"I can't believe it, to be honest. The USGA doing this for me is an incredible honor. One that hopefully will inspire many in the future," DeChambeau shared with WRAL Sports.

Staff placed protective screens by the plaque. They expect many golfers will attempt to copy the shot.