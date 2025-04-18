Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Pinehurst No. 2 Honors Historic DeChambeau U.S. Open Shot With Plaque

On Monday, Pinehurst No. 2 golf course marked history by installing its first plaque honoring Bryson DeChambeau’s stunning bunker shot that clinched the 2024 U.S. Open title. “At Pinehurst, we…

Rebecca Allen
Bryson DeChambeau historic bunker shot on 18 during the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in 2024 is now immortalized forever.

Bryson DeChambeau historic bunker shot on 18 during the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort in 2024 is now immortalized forever.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

On Monday, Pinehurst No. 2 golf course marked history by installing its first plaque honoring Bryson DeChambeau's stunning bunker shot that clinched the 2024 U.S. Open title.

"At Pinehurst, we have no shortage of trophies and statues, but there's not a single plaque on Pinehurst No. 2. We couldn't be more proud to have this be our first," said Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, to The Fayetteville Observer.

Near the 18th green stands the marker, showing where DeChambeau struck a 55-yard sand shot, landing just 4 feet from the cup. This shot sealed his win at the USGA's milestone 1,000th championship.

Fresh from his fifth-place finish at Augusta National, DeChambeau rushed to attend. "No, I gotta come. They're putting a plaque in the ground. What are we talking about?" he told his agent after the Masters wrapped up.

During the ceremony, DeChambeau tried three times to recreate the magic. Each attempt missed. His winning sand wedge now rests in the USGA Experience and World Golf Hall of Fame.

The 18th hole now features two tributes - this plaque and Payne Stewart's statue. Stewart won his U.S. Open title here in 1999.

"I can't believe it, to be honest. The USGA doing this for me is an incredible honor. One that hopefully will inspire many in the future," DeChambeau shared with WRAL Sports.

Staff placed protective screens by the plaque. They expect many golfers will attempt to copy the shot.

"I just hope I don't get the bill for the windows this year," DeChambeau joked at the event.

Pinehurst
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
linda boykin lottery
Human InterestBad Day at Work Leads to Clinton Woman Winning $200k Lottery PrizeJaime Abbondanzo
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Segra Stadium
Human InterestThings To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: April 18-April 20David Sacks
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena fight during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field on April 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Human InterestThe Unshakeable, Completely Correct WWE WrestleMania 41: Night 2 PredictionsKC Atkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect