The Undisputed, Perfectly Spot-On WWE WrestleMania: Night 1 Predictions

My fellow wrestling nerds rejoice; it's WWE WrestleMania weekend y'all! The two biggest nights of the year in professional wrestling have arrived, and I'm looking to write my name among the greats with a run of absolutely flawless predictions for the entire weekend. Let's start with night one.

Jey Uso Battles Gunther

Ever since winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, "Main Event" Jey Uso has had his sights set on reigning world heavyweight champion Gunther. The two men are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle, with the ring general boasting a 3-0 record against Uso.

Over the past ten weeks leading to the showcase of the immortals, Gunther has been extremely vocal in his belief that Jey Uso, for all his bravado and showmanship, simply can't hang with him once the bell rings. And it seems these mind games have had an effect on Jey, who for weeks would display an uncharacteristic lack of self-confidence that even affected his usually fluid and hard-hitting in-ring work.

To twist the knife even further, Gunther made their feud personal by viciously assaulting Jey's twin brother Jimmy after their match on Monday Night Raw. The world champ even went as far as to smear Jimmy's blood over his chest while Jey, zip-tied to the ring, could only watch helplessly from two feet away.

As deplorable and sickening as this attack was, it also seems to have awoken something in Jey Uso. On the next to last Raw before 'Mania, Jey stood face-to-face with his brother's assailant and vowed to fight for his entire family at Allegiant Stadium.

Jey Uso is walking into WrestleMania with no fear and a clear focus to do what so many people are convinced - Gunther included - can't be done. Can Jey turn his yips into YEETs on the grandest stage of them all?

Triple Threat Main Event

The personal animosity between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk has been simmering ever since Punk made his shocking return to WWE in late 2023. While Rollins was quick to voice his disdain for the Second City saint, Reigns was able to put his personal feelings toward Punk aside so the two of them could lead their team to victory at Survivor Series: Wargames last year.

This uneasy alliance wouldn't last long, however, as the three men let their emotions get the best of them at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Immediately after each man was eliminated from the match, an all-out brawl erupted on the outside with Rollins curb-stomping Roman twice as he and Punk threw wild haymakers at one another.

This was the last we would see of the Tribal Chief until he made a surprise return at Madison Square Garden, interrupting a steel cage match between Punk and Rollins to get his lick back.

From there it became clear to virtually every wrestling fan that these three were on a collision course for WrestleMania in triple threat action. And thanks to expert contract maneuvering, the match has been confirmed as the main event for night one, marking CM Punk's first ever WrestleMania main event match in his illustrious career.

And who will be in his corner for this momentous milestone? None other than his longtime friend Paul Heyman! Due to Punk's assist at Wargames, he was able to call in a favor from Roman's own wiseman accompanying him, not Roman, into the match.

This is one of the most highly anticipated matches of the entire weekend, carried by three of the most entertaining and decorated stars in the industry. But which warrior will stand tall in Las Vegas and close the night with their hand held high?

Prediction Perfection

With so many unpredictable matches set for night one, it's clear I have my work cut out for me right out of the gate. But nothing worth fighting for has ever been easy. Here is my shot at total prediction perfection, WrestleMania edition!

LA Knight (C) vs. Jacob Fatu - United States Championship

My pick: Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has been on a tear ever since debuting in WWE last year. With his brute strength, mindblowing agility, and his aura of pure intimidation, Jacob has undoubtedly earned his moniker as the Samoan werewolf.

Don't get me wrong, LA Knight is certainly no slouch. Time and time again the Megastar has shown that he has the toughness, grit, and kavorka to back up his outspoken nature.

And all of that means absolutely nothing when you're dealing with a 6-foot tall, 290 pound war machine like Jacob Fatu. Barring any betrayals from his Bloodline brethren, I don't see any feasible way Fatu loses this match. Honestly Knight should consider it a win to even just survive this match.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

My pick: Jade Cargill

In her first match since returning from her brutal ambush at the hands of Naomi, Jade Cargill has one thing on her mind going into WrestleMania weekend: revenge.

Naomi, driven by jealousy and unchecked insecurity, sought to remove Jade from the equation in hopes that she could go on to enjoy tag-team success with their mutual bestie Bianca Belair. But I believe Naomi may have bitten off more than she can chew here.

Jade's already impressive enough on her own merit, but now she's pissed off with a chip on her shoulder? It was nice knowing ya, Naomi.

War Raiders vs. The New Day - World Tag Team Championship

My pick: New Day

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day have become locker room pariahs ever since their calloused excision of their longtime friend and tag partner Big E.

Since then, however, the duo haven't had much to show for their newfound attitudes save for a few scattered tag team wins here and there. With a victory at WrestleMania, however, the New Day could reclaim the tag titles that the team is all too familiar with and breathe new life into their characters.

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

My pick: Rey Mysterio

I don't wanna linger too long on this one. Please let Rey Rey win this one and unmask El Grande so we can move on and just forget this ever happened.

Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship

My pick: Charlotte Flair

I don't think anyone expected this rivalry to get as personal as it has become. What started as a pretty paint-by-numbers title feud has evolved (or maybe even devolved?) into a series of yelling matches where Charlotte's marital woes and Tiffany's inexperience have been skewered in a very public way.

But more often than not, history has taught me that you should never, EVER bet against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. I'm equal parts uncomfortable with and intrigued by seeing how this match will play out, but I think the end will see Charlotte winning gold.

Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship'

My pick: Gunther (unless the match goes first)

Am I allowed to set parameters around my pick here? Wait, this is MY article. Of course I'm allowed!

If this match opens the night, I don't foresee WWE missing the chance to get that shot of an entire stadium of fans YEETing with newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. It would be the perfect button for Jey's long, grueling journey to main event status and the best way to set the right tone for night one.

But if this match happens anywhere else on the card Gunther retains, fairy tales aren't real, magic doesn't exist, and we all need to grow up.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

My pick: Seth Rollins

I so badly want to pick CM Punk here. After all, it's his first WrestleMania main event, something he's gone on record about wanting ever since he started wrestling. It would be such a beautiful payoff for Punk to not only compete in his first Mania main event, but win it too.

Unfortunately, I've been burned just too many times picking Punk for matches I was 100% convinced he was "supposed" to win. There's also the matter of he and Roman beefing over Paul Heyman's allegiance heading into Allegiant.

As brash as both men are, I can totally see their emotions getting the best of them during a critical point in the match. This could potentially pave the way for Rollins to capitalize on their loss of focus and secure the win.

Ultimately I'm happy with whoever wins this match. I highly enjoy all three competitors and firmly believe they will all work together to put in a match-of-the-year performance. I'm ready to be sports entertained, dammit!

How To Watch