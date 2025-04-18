The Unshakeable, Completely Correct WWE WrestleMania 41: Night 2 Predictions

A weekend of incredible action and unmatched pageantry rolls on for WWE WrestleMania! Piggybacking off of what I'm sure was a perfect string of correct predictions for night one (I'm writing this on Friday, April 18 by the way), I'm riding that momentum into night two and going for unprecedented levels of prediction perfection.

The Last Time Is Now

I won't belabor the point too much going into this 2nd string of predictions, but there's one match on night two that I feel especially compelled to discuss at length. This Sunday will see John Cena's final match under the bright lights of WrestleMania as he faces Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

And he's doing it...as a villain?!

I'm sorry, but seeing John Cena as a bad guy still feels so unnatural to me. When I first started watching WWE back in 2006, Cena was already firmly established as the face of the company and perennial "good guy" that kids could look up to.

Even after growing older and becoming more privy to the scripted nature and backstage politics of the pro-wrestling business, I was still a Cena fan through and through. His character, while stale at times, was a consistent source of inspiration and excitement for a major portion of the WWE universe. His run has spanned decades and reached multiple generations of wrestling fans who always knew Cena as a shining beacon of hustle, loyalty, and respect.

But at Elimination Chamber 2025, he spat in the face of all the good will he'd accrued by aligning with The Rock and attacking Rhodes, leaving him in a bloody heap in the middle of the ring.

Since then Cena has made a point to insult his haters and fans in equal measure, citing their predictability and fickleness as a driving force behind his betrayal. His sharp transition to a bad guy, known in wrestling parlance as a heel turn, has been met with utter shock and dismay from fans who were eager to cheer Cena on one final run before his retirement at the end of the year.

Even well over a month and a half after the fact I still can't believe we live in a world where John Cena, the Superman of WWE for decades, is now calling fans idiots and taking cheap shots at his challengers. Not only is Cena determined to win the WWE Championship for a record 17th time at WrestleMania, but he's also vowed to take the championship with him into retirement as he feels no one else is "worthy" of it.

Cena has sold his soul for a shot at immortality, but will it pay off Sunday night in the closing match of WrestleMania weekend? Once again, much like last year, Cody Rhodes finds himself in a position where he must fight for the future of WWE as we know it. Can the American Nightmare bring Cena back to the light? Who will leave Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as WWE Champion?

Prediction Perfection Part Two

Striving for complete and total accuracy for two cards' worth of matches is a feat only reserved for the boldest and most foolish of wrestling fans. Luckily for me, I've got both boldness and foolishness in big supply. Here are my picks for WWE WrestleMania: Night Two!

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

My pick: Liv & Raquel

Few things in wrestling bug me more than when a newly formed tag team of mainly singles stars go on to defeat an established tag team, especially when tag team gold is on the line. It happens much too frequently for my liking and it almost never sits right with my spirit.

Fortunately I don't believe that will be the case here. Bayley has shown some subtle but visible signs of frustration after some of her most recent losses. This was most notable in her loss against her tag partner Lyra Valkyria, who successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley on Raw mere weeks ago.

I think this frustration will come to a head in their title match on Sunday, with Bayley leaving Lyra high and dry to fend for herself against the defending champs. Liv forever!

Bron Breakker (C) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio - WWE Intercontinental Championship

My pick: Dominik Mysterio

This match has a good chance of stealing the whole show for night two. Multi-man matches almost always make for exhilarating action and jaw-dropping spots, and with so many different fighting styles on display in this match it's all but guaranteed to be a barn burner.

But when it comes to these types of matches, brain is just as valuable as brawn. Dominik Mysterio may not be the biggest, strongest or fastest competitor in this match, but he certainly has a case for being the wiliest and sneakiest of the four.

Will Penta dazzle the audience with high-flying, death-defying feats of agility? Most assuredly. Will Bron Breakker spear someone into the ether? Duh. Will Finn Balor...uh...be there? He sure will! But in the end, Dominik Mysterio will pull off the upset and secure his first ever singles title win in WWE.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

My pick: AJ Styles

John Cena isn't the only performer in their twilight years heading into WrestleMania weekend. The Phenomenal AJ Styles returned from injury back in January, and since then has made allusions to his legendary in-ring career entering its homestretch.

Does any of that matter to the disrespectful influencer Logan Paul? Of course not! The arrogant loudmouth has insulted AJ at every turn, with a few sneak attacks to punctuate his disdain for the beloved veteran. If this is truly AJ's last big run in wrestling, I'd love nothing more than to see him hit a phenomenal forearm so hard that it wipes that smug smirk off Logan's face forever.

Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship

My pick: Iyo Sky

I won't lie, I wasn't completely sold on Iyo Sky being added to the fold in this match. I've long advocated for a one-on-one match between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair on the grandest stage of them all, and this year it looked like things were finally falling to place for that to happen.

While I'm also a major fan of Iyo, I felt her inclusion into the story was unnecessary and excessive. However, after the blatant disrespect both Rhea and Bianca have shown the Women's champion over the past few weeks, I'm all in on team Iyo.

This isn't just an emotional pick for me though, but also strategic. It seems that Ripley and Belair have their sights set on each other heading into this triple threat. Much like how I discussed the men's triple threat match for night one, I think the two of them will be so focused on embarrassing and beating each other that they will completely overlook the Iyo Sky of it all, leading to a successful defense from the queen of the skies.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre - Sin City Street Fight

My pick: Drew McIntyre

It's been a tough go for Drew McIntyre lately. Ever since losing the World Heavyweight championship last year at WrestleMania, the Scottish warrior has failed to secure enough momentum to reach those heights again. His losses last year against the likes of Seth Rollins and CM Punk seem to have put an even bigger chip on his shoulder than he already had.

But this weekend Drew looks to unleash all that fury and rage on the very man who took the title from him last year and started him on this downward spiral: Damian Priest.

It should be noted that Priest is undefeated against McIntyre, getting the upper hand against him time and time again. But in a Sin City street fight, anything goes. We've seen how psychopathic Drew can be when he's untethered by rules and has nothing left to lose.

Across both nights this is the match I feel most confident in my pick for. So if Drew whiffs it this weekend I'll guess I'll join him at the losers' table.

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship

My pick: John Cena

In any other context I would be overjoyed to pick Cena to win an unprecedented 17th WWE Championship before he hangs up his sneakers for good. But now, with all that's happened, I can't help but feel a little remorse in my pick.

But I'll admit, had Cena remained a goody-two-shoes going into this match I'd have most likely ended up picking Cody. At no point in the past year did I ever feel like the American Nightmare's title run was in any real jeopardy. But we're in uncharted territory here, and I'm not sure if Cody Rhodes has enough adrenaline in his soul to stop what's coming.

Does WWE really have the audacity to have Cena's historic title win happen as a bad guy? At the end of the day, I believe the answer is yes. I think Cena's about to take us on a generational heel run for 2025, and he's doing it with the WWE Championship in tow. The last time, as they say, is now...

