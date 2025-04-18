Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: April 18-April 20

Fayetteville offers a diverse range of events this weekend that cater to a broad audience. Music lovers can catch a GRAMMY-winning country band or a candlelight concert of cinematic scores. Sports enthusiasts can watch the local roller derby or catch a hometown baseball game. Families will find seasonal activities, such as glow-in-the-dark egg hunts, and night owls can enjoy DJ sets and entertainment.

Shenandoah

Shenandoah When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Crown Theatre, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Theatre, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

GRAMMY Award-winning country band Shenandoah looks to entertain a full house in the Crown Theatre with poignant lyrics, ringing harmonies, and a soul sound deeply rooted in the gospel and bluegrass movement. Fronted by founding singer Marty Raybon, they bring Southern life to the stage through powerful storytelling and top-notch musicianship. Songs such as "Two Dozen Roses" and "The Church on Cumberland Road" showcase the band's talents and staying power. With over three decades of hits to their name, Shenandoah remains one of the most iconic acts in the new traditionalist country subgenre.

Candlelight Concert: The Best of Hans Zimmer

Candlelight Concert: The Best of Hans Zimmer When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville

Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $25

Experience the enchanting sounds of Hans Zimmer like never before at a special Candlelight Concert in Fayetteville. Held at the serene Cape Fear Botanical Garden, this 60-minute performance blends live music with the soft glow of candlelight for an unforgettable evening. Guests aged eight and over are welcome, and the venue is ADA compliant. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticket zone. Choose your date and time, and arrive early — doors open 45 minutes before the show's start.

Fayetteville Roller Derby Double-Header

Fayetteville Roller Derby Double-Header When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 5 p.m. Where: Crown Expo, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville

Crown Expo, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Fayetteville Roller Derby hosts a thrilling double-header on game day, with one ticket granting access to both matchups. The action kicks off at 5 p.m. with the FRD Rouge All Stars taking on Relentless Roller Derby, followed by the FRD Brawlstars vs. The World at 7 p.m. Operated as a nonprofit and powered by dedicated league members, FRD showcases a diverse group of athletes committed to empowering their community and climbing the ranks of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association.

