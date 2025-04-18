Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: April 18-April 20
Fayetteville offers a diverse range of events this weekend that cater to a broad audience. Music lovers can catch a GRAMMY-winning country band or a candlelight concert of cinematic scores….
Fayetteville offers a diverse range of events this weekend that cater to a broad audience. Music lovers can catch a GRAMMY-winning country band or a candlelight concert of cinematic scores. Sports enthusiasts can watch the local roller derby or catch a hometown baseball game. Families will find seasonal activities, such as glow-in-the-dark egg hunts, and night owls can enjoy DJ sets and entertainment.
Shenandoah
- What: Shenandoah
- When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Crown Theatre, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
GRAMMY Award-winning country band Shenandoah looks to entertain a full house in the Crown Theatre with poignant lyrics, ringing harmonies, and a soul sound deeply rooted in the gospel and bluegrass movement. Fronted by founding singer Marty Raybon, they bring Southern life to the stage through powerful storytelling and top-notch musicianship. Songs such as "Two Dozen Roses" and "The Church on Cumberland Road" showcase the band's talents and staying power. With over three decades of hits to their name, Shenandoah remains one of the most iconic acts in the new traditionalist country subgenre.
Candlelight Concert: The Best of Hans Zimmer
- What: Candlelight Concert: The Best of Hans Zimmer
- When: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Cape Fear Botanical Garden, 536 N. Eastern Blvd., Fayetteville
- Cost: Tickets start at $25
Experience the enchanting sounds of Hans Zimmer like never before at a special Candlelight Concert in Fayetteville. Held at the serene Cape Fear Botanical Garden, this 60-minute performance blends live music with the soft glow of candlelight for an unforgettable evening. Guests aged eight and over are welcome, and the venue is ADA compliant. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticket zone. Choose your date and time, and arrive early — doors open 45 minutes before the show's start.
Fayetteville Roller Derby Double-Header
- What: Fayetteville Roller Derby Double-Header
- When: Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 5 p.m.
- Where: Crown Expo, Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
Fayetteville Roller Derby hosts a thrilling double-header on game day, with one ticket granting access to both matchups. The action kicks off at 5 p.m. with the FRD Rouge All Stars taking on Relentless Roller Derby, followed by the FRD Brawlstars vs. The World at 7 p.m. Operated as a nonprofit and powered by dedicated league members, FRD showcases a diverse group of athletes committed to empowering their community and climbing the ranks of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association.
Other Events
Fayetteville has several events scheduled for this weekend, catering to families, sports enthusiasts, and those seeking a fun night out. From baseball games and seasonal celebrations to live entertainment, there are a variety of options to explore around town:
- Fayetteville Woodpeckers vs. Fredericksburg Nationals: Friday, April 18, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7:05; and Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 5:05 at Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville
- Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt (first-fifth grade): Friday, April 18, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville
- Boots on Da Ground featuring DJ Smoke: Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Intrigue Venue, 2724-A Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville