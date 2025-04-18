Training Aircraft Plant Coming to Elizabethtown, Creating Jobs for Veterans

A new chapter in U.S. aviation starts next fall. The first training aircraft plant in over two decades will open its doors in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. Vulcanair Aircraft North America picked the 40,000-square-foot site for its September 2025 launch.

"We're excited to become part of a community committed to economic growth and proud to play a role in revitalizing U.S. training aircraft production," said Chris Benaiges, CEO of Vulcanair Aircraft North America in a press release.

Workers at the site will build the V1.0, a training aircraft now made in Naples, Italy. The plant aims to roll out 100 planes each year from the new site.

Staff hiring starts with management positions in May. Production teams will join in June. The company wants to fill many spots with former service members.

"Approximately 40% of active-duty service members stay in the region after leaving the military," said Ken Hadaway, COO of Sovereign Aerospace, Vulcanair's project partner. "North Carolina's exemption on military retirement income, combined with the world-class training these veterans receive, makes them ideal employees."

Construction began in January at Curtis L. Brown Jr. Airfield. The site could double in size to 80,000 square feet if needed. This expansion would help meet the rising needs of flight schools across the country.

