East Carolina Women’s Basketball Star Amiya Joyner Transfers to LSU

After three years with the Pirates, East Carolina’s Amiya Joyner picked LSU on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2 forward dominated the court last season, scoring 15 points while snatching 9.2 rebounds each…

Amiya Joyner #23 of East Carolina is transferring to national power LSU.

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

After three years with the Pirates, East Carolina's Amiya Joyner picked LSU on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2 forward dominated the court last season, scoring 15 points while snatching 9.2 rebounds each game.

Her stats tell a striking story. She muscled her way to 41 double-doubles and grabbed 904 rebounds, making her fourth in East Carolina's history. Her 132 blocks also rank fourth in the school's books.

"Dear Pirate Nation, First, I want to thank God for giving me the ability and strength to play the sport I love. I wouldn't be here without His guidance and blessings," said Joyner to The Mirror. "After a lot of prayer and long talks with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. This wasn't an easy decision, but I believe it's the right one for my future. I'm thankful for the journey and excited for what's next."

LSU needs fresh talent. Five players left through the transfer portal, while Sa'Myah Smith went to Virginia. The Connecticut Sun drafted Aneesah Morrow into the WNBA.

The Tigers also added Notre Dame's Kate Koval. The 6-foot-5 center added 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game to her new team's stats. Grace Knox, a five-star forward from high school, also joins LSU. She brings sharp shooting skills to the front line.

