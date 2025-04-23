Fort Bragg Partnering With NCDOT To Have State Improve Roads, Lower Costs

A deal between Fort Bragg and North Carolina's Department of Transportation will help get the military installation's road system improved as quickly as possible.

In a statement to the U.S. Army, Fort Bragg Garrison officials noted that they've heard Army families and they're working on the road repairs and upgrades.

NCDOT will now handle all aspects of road work, from planning to picking workers, and it's expected to save the base 40-60 percent on costs.

The partnership means double the amount of street work will be completed in less time. Work starts on King Road this April. Workers will finish the whole thing, split into three parts, by October 2025.

Part one shuts down King Road from Plank to Morganton. Next comes Manchester Road's closure between Morganton and Lamont. The final push adds fresh pavement to Manchester, Morrison Bridge, and Morganton Roads.

Various other locations are waiting for funding to start repairs, including Honeycutt Road, Gruber Road, and Ardennes Street.