Methodist University School Of Medicine Tops Off Building Project With Cape Fear Valley

The final beam has been placed at the Methodist University School of Medicine near Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Workers placed the final steel beam on the new $60 million Methodist Universty School of Medicine in Fayetteville earlier this month. The project, a team effort between Methodist University and Cape Fear Valley Health, moves closer to its 2026 opening date.

The massive structure came together piece by piece. A crane lifted the last beam — 27 feet long, 24 inches tall, and weighing 1,500 pounds — into place.

"Access to great healthcare is a fundamental human right — you shouldn't have to travel hours to receive it," said Michael Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health, in a Methodist University release. "For too long, Southeastern North Carolina has struggled with physician shortages."

The school recently received a gift of $8 million the Golden LEAF foundation for instructional equipment and technology. Students will study in state-of-the-art labs and gather in a new courtyard with outdoor seats.

"If all goes well with accreditation, we hope to welcome our first class of students in July of 2026," said Dr. Hershey Bell, founding dean of the School of Medicine. "The inaugural class is expected to include 64 students, a number determined by the clinical capacity within the Cape Fear Valley Health system to ensure each student receives an ideal clinical education."