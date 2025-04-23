Morgan-Aldean Collaboration “Friends Like That” Climbs to #1 on MusicRow Chart

"Friends Like That" has shot to the top spot on the MusicRow Country Breakout Radio Chart. The track sits at No. 5 on Billboard Country Airplay while holding No. 3 on Mediabase.

The track comes from John Morgan's first album, Carolina Blue, set to release on April 25 through Broken Bow Records. Morgan worked with Brent Anderson, Will Bundy, and Lydia Vaughan to write this song. This is the first time Morgan has received songwriting help from other artists, and it's an important moment in his career.

To record this track, Morgan collaborated with singer Jason Aldean. They have a strong friendship and professional relationship, and Morgan signed with Aldean's Night Train Records, part of BBR Music Group. Previously, Morgan wrote "Trouble With A Heartbreak" and "Whiskey Drink" for Aldean. He also helped write "If I Didn't Love You," a Carrie Underwood duet.

"When we started, it was more of a serious thing," said Morgan to Country Countdown USA. "We got halfway through and made it more lighthearted. It wasn't originally a duet."