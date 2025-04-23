Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Takes Top Spot on Country Charts; New Album Breaks Record

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Morgan Wallen attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

With "I'm The Problem", Morgan Wallen scored his 17th career No. 1 song on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, as the track ascended to the top for the Apr. 26-dated week. The title track from his forthcoming 37-song album shot to the top in only 11 weeks, making for one of the quickest ascents in recent memory.

Wallen's latest single, "Just in Case," also made a significant leap, rising from No. 30 to No. 22 on the Country Airplay chart. Its audience reach increased by 53%, totaling 6.6 million impressions.

On Apr. 18, Wallen released "I Ain't Comin' Back," his second collaboration with Post Malone. It's a track from his upcoming album, I'm the Problem, due out on May 16. The album will also feature his first duet with a female artist. Wallen announced on Instagram that the album would include Tate McRae, Eric Church, Hardy, Earnest, and Post Malone.

Wallen's previous album, Dangerous: The Double Album, holds the record for the longest run at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, with 97 weeks at the top. 

Wallen's continued success on the charts underscores his significant impact on the country music landscape.

