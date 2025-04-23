Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ Takes Top Spot on Country Charts; New Album Breaks Record

With "I'm The Problem", Morgan Wallen scored his 17th career No. 1 song on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, as the track ascended to the top for the Apr. 26-dated week. The title track from his forthcoming 37-song album shot to the top in only 11 weeks, making for one of the quickest ascents in recent memory.

Wallen's latest single, "Just in Case," also made a significant leap, rising from No. 30 to No. 22 on the Country Airplay chart. Its audience reach increased by 53%, totaling 6.6 million impressions.

On Apr. 18, Wallen released "I Ain't Comin' Back," his second collaboration with Post Malone. It's a track from his upcoming album, I'm the Problem, due out on May 16. The album will also feature his first duet with a female artist. Wallen announced on Instagram that the album would include Tate McRae, Eric Church, Hardy, Earnest, and Post Malone.

Wallen's previous album, Dangerous: The Double Album, holds the record for the longest run at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, with 97 weeks at the top.