North Carolina Tax Filing Deadline Extended Again to September 25

North Carolina taxpayers hit by Hurricane Helene now have until September 25, 2025, to file their tax returns with the IRS - a big change from the already-extended May 1 deadline.

The extra time applies to the whole state, given how widely the storm affected people. Any tax deadlines that were supposed to be between September 2024 and September 2025 are now moved to the later date. The extension also applies to your North Carolina state returns.

Everything from personal tax returns to business filings, quarterly payments to payroll taxes gets pushed back. People who live in North Carolina don't need to do anything special - their address automatically makes them eligible.

According to the IRS, the new deadline will now apply to:

Individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers.

2024 quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on Jan. 15, 2025, and 2025 estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 16 and Sept. 15, 2025.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2024, and Jan. 31, April 30 and July 31, 2025.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2025.

990, 1040, 1041 and 1120 filers with a valid extension for tax year 2023. Please note, the payments on these returns are not eligible because they were due last spring before the hurricane.

People who live outside the state but can't get their tax papers because they're in storm-damaged areas should reach out to the IRS. The new deadline also covers emergency workers helping in affected areas.

People hit by the storm can report their losses on their 2024 taxes or change their 2023 returns using Form 4684. This could help them get money back sooner for damage that insurance won't cover.

Money from government agencies and charities stays tax-free when it's used for storm expenses like fixing homes or temporary housing.

Form 4868 lets you file in October, but you still need to pay by September. Remember - you'll get charged interest after September, even with approved extensions.