Pinehurst No. 11 Coming, as Resort Kicks Off Second Course at Sandmines Location

Bill Coore, left, walks the property of Pinehurst No. 11 with Pinehurst Resort Golf Course Maintenance Manager Kevin Robinson.

Work will begin on the new Pinehurst No. 11 golf course at the old Sandmines site in Aberdeen later this year. Players will step onto its greens by fall 2027. The site spans 900 acres where sand used to be mined.

Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw lead the design work. "It's such a wonderful site, just because of its inherent character," said Coore in a Pinehurst release.

Mining from the 1930s carved out striking shapes in the earth. Time added its touch — trees grew tall among the old Pit Golf Links remains. These natural and man-made marks will guide how the course takes shape.

Unlike the steep slopes of No. 10, this new course winds through woods and gentle hills. Its paths twist through a smaller space, making each hole feel tucked away and private.

Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, puts it plainly: "The two courses really couldn't be more different, and we love that. The designs of No. 10 and No. 11 complement each other so well by contrasting so much."

A new pro shop opens this June, with August bringing a new restaurant and bar.