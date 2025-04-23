Robeson Community College Barbecue Contest Raises $10,000 for Communities in Schools

The 5th Annual Battle of the Butts barbecue fundraiser at Robeson Community College brought in $10,000 for Communities in Schools. The event served more than 900 meals, with two student chefs stealing the spotlight.

Brant Rivenbark clinched first place for his rub creation, while Ethany Hammonds took the sauce category. "It was crazy," Hammonds said in a RCC release. "It just started as a sauce, and now 1,000 people have had a chance to try it out."

At just 19, Hammonds made history as the first RCC Early College student to win the sauce competition. Her unique blend mixed sweet molasses with tangy ketchup and secret spices.

"My rub had more of a sweet and smoky flavor that was tangy," Rivenbark explained about his winning mix of brown sugar, paprika, and spices. "My rub was sweet and Ethany's sauce was tangy, so it went well together."

While Hammonds dreams of running her own bakery, Rivenbark aims to lead a Michelin-starred kitchen in Atlanta.