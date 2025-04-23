Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: April 25-April 27

There are numerous community-oriented events taking place in Fayetteville and beyond this weekend. With the annual Dogwood Festival, 4th Friday celebration, and European Wedding & Bridal Expo, you can experience local culture, entertainment, and connection. Whether you're planning a wedding, celebrating the arts, or simply looking for family-friendly fun, there's something for everyone to explore.

Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

When: Friday, April 25, 2025, from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27, 2025, from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: 222 Hay St., Fayetteville

Cost: Free

The Fayetteville Dogwood Festival is a free, family-friendly celebration in historic Downtown Fayetteville. Through live music, carnival rides (paid tickets required for rides), local vendors, food trucks, and sponsor showcases, the event unites the community for a weekend of fun and cultural appreciation. Run by a nonprofit, the festival's goal is to support local businesses, foster a sense of unity in diversity, and showcase the rich history and culture of the Fayetteville area, all while offering an inclusive experience for residents and visitors.

April 4th Friday Downtown Fayetteville 2025

When: Friday, April 25, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: 100-300 block of Hay Street, Anderson Street, Maxwell Street, Burgess Street, Donaldson Street, Green Street, Gillespie Street, and the 100 block of Person Street

Cost: Free admittance — vendors will have items for purchase

On the fourth Friday of each month from March through October, Downtown Fayetteville comes alive with visual and performing arts, live music, street performers, food trucks, and the vibrant energy of the local community. It's a family-friendly celebration of creativity, culture, and local business in The District. This April 4th Friday in honor of National Poetry Month, the local poetry scene will be showcased. Poet Empress B will host a Poetry Cypher outside the Arts Council at 301 Hay St., Fayetteville.

European Bridal & Wedding Expo

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: Villa Mirabela, 2418 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville

Cost: General admission is free, with a VIP experience available for $30.45

The European Wedding & Bridal Expo offers a comprehensive showcase of wedding vendors, enabling attendees to explore a range of essential services and products for planning their special day. Highlights include food tastings, giveaways, and a chance to connect with professionals in the wedding industry.

Other Events