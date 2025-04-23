Walker Hayes Gives Sneak Peek of Song About 10-Year Journey to Stay Sober

Backstage Country
Walker Hayes performs onstage for the 2024 CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence Awards ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Country music favorite Walker Hayes has once again pulled at our heartstrings with a deeply personal preview of a previously unreleased song he shared on Instagram. The song speaks to fatherhood, addiction, faith, and the terror of passing on his own struggles, and struck a chord with fans and other artists. 

On this track, Hayes openly contemplates the road to sobriety, as he shares his journey and the ups and downs that come with it. "10 years without a drop still get that itch," "Jesus, Jesus, please just come on back. I need you," and the genuineness of Hayes' experiences and struggles comes full circle.

Hayes, who is known for songs like "Fancy Like" and "AA," has had candid conversations about his struggles with addiction and efforts toward recovery. In a February 2025 interview on Today With Jenna and Friends, he shared, "I'm a year sober and I want to share that... Sobriety is so amazing that you love to pass it along. It's a great option we have in life, and there is freedom from addiction."

The emotional depth of the new song has garnered praise from fellow artists. Mitchel Tenpenny commented, "Extremely well written, brother," while Garrett Hornbuckle added, "I wish Christian music had more honesty in the lyrics like this. Incredible, man, I feel this."

Even though the song does not have a release date, the reception indicates that this song will be powerful. Hayes continues to use his platform to remain authentic and bring forth impactful stories that provide courage and hope for others facing similar battles.

