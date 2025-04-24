Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Country Stars Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman Give Fans First Look at New Single “Backup Plan”

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs have now starred in a brief teaser reveal of their collaboration, “Backup Plan,” an upbeat celebration of perseverance in the country-rock style. The two had…

Jennifer Eggleston
Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs have now starred in a brief teaser reveal of their collaboration, "Backup Plan," an upbeat celebration of perseverance in the country-rock style. The two had shared a sample of the song by way of a teaser on their social media accounts with Zimmerman writing, "Backup Plan w/ @lukecombs COMING SOON,..." The song has encouraging lyrics such as "If you got a fire, don't lose it" and "Gettin' back up, that's the only backup plan you need," which further represent the notion of overcoming adversity.

"If you've got somethin' to prove, go on and prove it," Luke starts before they sing together: "Don't let nobody clip your wings." 

There is no official release date, but Zimmerman teased its very soon release by telling fans, "When should we drop this one?!" It will feature on Zimmerman's new album, building off the success of "All The Way," which just hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features BigXThaPlug.

Both artists have busy schedules ahead. Zimmerman will perform at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on May 3 and will appear at Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival and CMA Fest in Nashville. Combs will headline Stagecoach on Apr.25, followed by performances at Bonnaroo and the Newport Folk Festival.

As anticipation builds, "Backup Plan" is poised to become a standout track in the country music scene, blending the distinctive styles of Zimmerman and Combs into an uplifting and energetic anthem.

Bailey ZimmermanInstagramLuke Combs
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Zach Top Wins ACM New Male Artist of the Year: Celebrates Success with Hit Album and Major Tours
MusicZach Top Wins ACM New Male Artist of the Year: Celebrates Success with Hit Album and Major ToursRachel Pitts
Country Stars Jelly Roll and Shaboozey Join Forces on New Track ‘Amen’ for Deluxe Album
MusicCountry Stars Jelly Roll and Shaboozey Join Forces on New Track ‘Amen’ for Deluxe AlbumJennifer Eggleston
Drew Baldridge Makes History as First Independent Artist to Top Country Charts
MusicDrew Baldridge Makes History as First Independent Artist to Top Country ChartsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect