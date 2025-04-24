Country Stars Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman Give Fans First Look at New Single “Backup Plan”

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs have now starred in a brief teaser reveal of their collaboration, "Backup Plan," an upbeat celebration of perseverance in the country-rock style. The two had shared a sample of the song by way of a teaser on their social media accounts with Zimmerman writing, "Backup Plan w/ @lukecombs COMING SOON,..." The song has encouraging lyrics such as "If you got a fire, don't lose it" and "Gettin' back up, that's the only backup plan you need," which further represent the notion of overcoming adversity.

"If you've got somethin' to prove, go on and prove it," Luke starts before they sing together: "Don't let nobody clip your wings."

There is no official release date, but Zimmerman teased its very soon release by telling fans, "When should we drop this one?!" It will feature on Zimmerman's new album, building off the success of "All The Way," which just hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and features BigXThaPlug.

Both artists have busy schedules ahead. Zimmerman will perform at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on May 3 and will appear at Morgan Wallen's Sand in My Boots Festival and CMA Fest in Nashville. Combs will headline Stagecoach on Apr.25, followed by performances at Bonnaroo and the Newport Folk Festival.