This Day in Country History: April 24

April 24 marks a significant day in the history of country music. On this day, the 26th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards were held, Farm Aid VI helped struggling farmers, and Tim McGraw and Luke Bryan performed.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 24, 1991, the ACM Awards were held at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. Garth Brooks dominated, and other winners included:

1991: Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year, Top Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for No Fences, Song of the Year and Country Music Video of the Year for "The Dance," and Single of the Year for "Friends in Low Places."

Cultural Milestones

The following festivals and benefit concerts occurred on April 24:

1993: Farm Aid VI was held in Ames, Iowa, to help Midwest family farmers recover from massive floods that had destroyed farmland. Performers at the benefit concert included Bruce Hornsby, The Highwaymen, Martina McBride, and Dwight Yoakam.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 24 has seen memorable performances, such as:

2001: Tim McGraw celebrated the release of his album Set the Circus Down with free performances in New York and Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

When married superstars split, it makes headlines, and when a legend such as one of the Statler Brothers dies, it affects the industry:

2018: Miranda Lambert confirmed she was dating Evan Felker of the folk music group Turnpike Troubadours. She had recently divorced from superstar Blake Shelton. Felker's band broke up in 2019, and so did Lambert and Felker.

