Keith Urban Tests Out Tour Stage Setup in Las Vegas Before May Kickoff

Keith Urban is preparing to launch his High and Alive World Tour on May 22, beginning in Alabama, with plans to bring a new level of energy and innovation to the stage. The tour marks Urban's first full outing in over three years and follows his recent Las Vegas residency, which served as a live testing ground for a newly designed stage production. "We went ahead and designed a hind-live production ahead of that show," he explained. "So, we could actually utilize all that production in Vegas and start to get a feel for what we can do with it on stage. We've never gotten that opportunity before."

Urban, 57, used the residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater from October 2024 to February 2025 to fine-tune his visual and audio experience, making it a key component of the tour's development. In a recent interview with Country Now, he reflected on his decision to revamp his live show and band lineup: "It feels really good. I've always followed the inner voice that says it's time to make a change in any area of my life and sort of just take the leap."

The High and Alive World Tour will also showcase Urban's new single "Straight Line," which has already cracked the Top 40. The track sets the tone for the tour, both musically and thematically. "You've got to work," Urban says. "You've got to pay the bills. You've got to take care of things, but it can start to lack color. I wanted a song that was like an alarm clock going off to kind of wake up all of us and reclaim our life really. That's what 'Straight Line' is about."

With a re-energized sound, new creative vision, and the momentum of a major single, Urban promises fans a memorable mix of his greatest hits, new material, and unexpected moments as he returns to arenas around the world.