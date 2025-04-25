Backstage Country
Parmalee First Act Announced for Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom Event

The annual concert event will be held on June 28 this year, the Saturday before July 4 at Fort Bragg.

Brandon Plotnick
CRS 2023 - BBR Music Group/BMG Presents: Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country Music Celebration

(L-R) Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain and Scott Thomas of Parmalee.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

The biggest annual Independence Day-season celebration in our area now has its first musical act, as country band Parmalee has been announced for the Fort Bragg event.

For the second year in a row, Fort Bragg will celebrate Independence Day on the Saturday BEFORE the July 4 holiday, so military families can all be off on the actual holiday. That puts the event on June 28, 2025 this year.

Similar to last year, the Main Post Parade Grounds will play host to the day-long event, with multiple music headliners. Last year country act Maddie & Tae joined rock band Plain White T's, and hip hop star Flo Rida.

"PARMALEE will be performing at the Red, White, and Boom Fest on June 28th! Whether you’re Carolina-born and raised or just love a great show, Parmalee is bringing the good vibes and good times!"

Parmalee has had a string of hits over the years, including their breakout hit "Carolina," in 2013. Since then, they've had four other No. 1's, with "Just the Way" with Blanco Brown, "Take My Name," "Girl in Mine," and "Gonna Love You" all hitting the top of the charts.

Additional musical acts are expected to be announced for the free event, which is open to both military and non-military families.

Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
