Parmalee First Act Announced for Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom Event

The biggest annual Independence Day-season celebration in our area now has its first musical act, as country band Parmalee has been announced for the Fort Bragg event.

For the second year in a row, Fort Bragg will celebrate Independence Day on the Saturday BEFORE the July 4 holiday, so military families can all be off on the actual holiday. That puts the event on June 28, 2025 this year.

Similar to last year, the Main Post Parade Grounds will play host to the day-long event, with multiple music headliners. Last year country act Maddie & Tae joined rock band Plain White T's, and hip hop star Flo Rida.

"PARMALEE will be performing at the Red, White, and Boom Fest on June 28th! Whether you’re Carolina-born and raised or just love a great show, Parmalee is bringing the good vibes and good times!"

Parmalee has had a string of hits over the years, including their breakout hit "Carolina," in 2013. Since then, they've had four other No. 1's, with "Just the Way" with Blanco Brown, "Take My Name," "Girl in Mine," and "Gonna Love You" all hitting the top of the charts.