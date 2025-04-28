Legendary Keyboardist David Briggs, Who Worked with Elvis and Dolly, Dies at 82

Backstage Country
David Briggs, the celebrated keyboardist whose career spanned more than four decades, passed away on Apr. 22 at the age of 82. His death was confirmed by Nashville arranger Bergen White, who noted that Briggs had been battling cancer. Born on Mar. 16, 1943, in Florence, Alabama, Briggs began piano lessons early and launched his professional career by age 14. His breakthrough came at Muscle Shoals' FAME Studios, where he became the session keys player, helping elevate the studio's national reputation.

"David Briggs could play keyboards in any style," said Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young. "For more than four decades, his deft touch graced countless country, R&B, rock, and pop recordings. He was eighteen years old when he played piano on Arthur Alexander's epochal Muscle Shoals hit 'You Better Move On.'" In 1971, Briggs co-founded Quadrafonic Sound Studio in Nashville, where landmark albums like Neil Young's Harvest were recorded. He was also recognized for his work with Elvis Presley, which began in 1966, when he stepped in for Floyd Cramer, and continued a 10-year career with the King.

Briggs contributed a tremendous amount to American music as a session player and writer. He was a man of modesty who wanted to stay out of the spotlight, even though he was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame. "I had the honor of meeting David Briggs and Bergen White in Nashville last November, where I hosted a special dinner at Sinatra's restaurant in their honor. It was one of the best nights of my life. Bergen and David swapped stories all night about working with Elvis, Dolly, Dean Martin, Willie, and Garth Brooks, among so many others... he had over 10,000 music credits on his resume," one tribute recalled.

Details regarding the cause of death beyond cancer, the exact date of passing, and funeral arrangements have not been made public. Fans and fellow musicians continue to honor Briggs' immense legacy, celebrating the timeless music he helped create.

Jennifer Eggleston
