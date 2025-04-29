Luke Bryan Drops New Music Video, Announces Tour Dates and Album Release
Luke Bryan has officially premiered the music video for his latest single, "Country Song Came On," which debuted on CMT and lit up the Paramount Times Square Billboard. The song is an early glimpse into his upcoming album, Mind of a Country Boy, scheduled for release on Sept. 27. This is Bryan's first new album in four years and contains an emotional and eclectic collection of songs that represent the time he took to thoughtfully put the album together while being away from the recording process.
"Country Song Came On" captures Bryan's signature charm and deep connection with fans, emphasizing how certain songs become emotional soundtracks to everyday life. The music video has an energetic vibe full of dancing, laughter, and nostalgia that echoes the age-old feel of country music, and Bryan's new album features songs co-written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, and Neil Medley that add a bar vibe and personal significance to the project.
Outside of music, Bryan is a judge on ABC's American Idol Season Eight, displaying his expertise and helping to nurture a new crop of up-and-coming artists. Moving forward, Bryan will bring the latest music to fans across the country as part of his “Country Song Came On Tour,” with shows starting on May 29.
As Bryan shared in early 2025, "I have always wanted to raise awareness for the West Coast farmer, and I'm so excited to get to do that this year," reflecting his ongoing dedication to community and country life. With "Country Song Came On" climbing the charts, Bryan is poised to earn his 32nd No. 1 hit, further solidifying his place as a country music powerhouse. Throughout his 20-year career, Bryan has garnered countless achievements from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association, including the trophy for entertainer of the year, being named artist of the year, and winning album of the year.