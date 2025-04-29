Luke Bryan Drops New Music Video, Announces Tour Dates and Album Release

Luke Bryan has officially premiered the music video for his latest single, "Country Song Came On," which debuted on CMT and lit up the Paramount Times Square Billboard. The song is an early glimpse into his upcoming album, Mind of a Country Boy, scheduled for release on Sept. 27. This is Bryan's first new album in four years and contains an emotional and eclectic collection of songs that represent the time he took to thoughtfully put the album together while being away from the recording process.

"Country Song Came On" captures Bryan's signature charm and deep connection with fans, emphasizing how certain songs become emotional soundtracks to everyday life. The music video has an energetic vibe full of dancing, laughter, and nostalgia that echoes the age-old feel of country music, and Bryan's new album features songs co-written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, and Neil Medley that add a bar vibe and personal significance to the project.

Outside of music, Bryan is a judge on ABC's American Idol Season Eight, displaying his expertise and helping to nurture a new crop of up-and-coming artists. Moving forward, Bryan will bring the latest music to fans across the country as part of his “Country Song Came On Tour,” with shows starting on May 29.