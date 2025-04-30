Global Photo Display Shows 300 Fourth-Graders’ Stories at Arts Council in Fayetteville

At the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County, photos and stories of 300 fourth-grade students from across the world now fill the walls. The Fourth Grade Project exhibit, running April 9 through May 28, brings together young voices from China, England, India, Israel, Italy, Nicaragua, St. Lucia, South Africa, Dubai, South Korea, and the U.S.

The exhibit features the work of photographer Judy Gelles, who passed away in 2020. She spoke with each child about their homes, dreams, and fears. "Nine-year-old children are on the cusp of adolescence. They are able to think critically and consider relationships to be very important," Gelles said initially about the project.

Each student's portrait tells two sides of their story. Schools in different countries set their own rules about photos. While Chinese schools banned back-view shots as disrespectful, U.S. schools limited front-facing pictures due to privacy. Indian schools accepted both styles without issue.

"The Fourth Grade Project is an exhibit that challenges us to empathize with the views of individuals with backgrounds different from ours," said Bob Pinson, Arts Council President and CEO, in a press release.