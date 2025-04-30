Backstage Country
Golden Corral Opens Fast-Casual ‘Favorites’ Restaurant in Southern Pines

Golden Corral Favorites is now open in Southern Pines. It’s a fast-casual version of the buffet chain’s top dishes.

Will Pryzgoda
golden corral favorites
Image Courtesy Golden Corral

The famous Golden Corral buffet chain is trying something new, as a new 4,200-square-foot Golden Corral Favorites has opened at 10735 US-15 in Southern Pines. This location marks a shift from traditional buffet service to counter service with drive-thru and online options under the fast-casual Favorites name.

"Golden Corral Favorites is all about honoring what our guests continue to return for – delicious, wholesome food at an incredible value – while adapting to how people want to dine today," said CEO Lance Trenary. "This new format builds on the strength of our brand and brings our core menu into a more convenient and technology-forward setting."

The company had originally tried a fast-casual concept called Homeward Kitchen, but that brand was transitioned into the new Golden Corral Favorites identity. Company representatives said the Southern Pines location is the first step for the brand, and any future locations will depend on how this test goes.

"Golden Corral Favorites is a natural progression for our brand," said Jason Kornosky, VP of Operations. "Through this concept, we're leaning into what we know works: the Golden Corral name, the food our guests love, and a commitment to quality. It’s not about starting over – it’s about evolving with purpose."

Stop by Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Weekend service runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order at the counter, drive-thru, or through the app and website for pickup.

Golden Corral was founded right here in Fayetteville in 1973. Now based in Raleigh, the North Carolina chain has grown into the biggest buffet network in America.

