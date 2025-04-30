NC State Basketball Coach Will Wade Recruits Eight Players From Transfer Portal

Head coach Will Wade of the McNeese State Cowboys celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers with a score of 69 to 67 in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Under first-year coach Will Wade, North Carolina State basketball added eight new faces through transfers and high school signings. The squad aims to turn things around after finishing 12-19 last year.

The incoming class features standout guard Matt Able and forward Zymicah Wilkins from the 2025 high school class. Wade snagged four experienced players from other programs: Terrance Arceneaux left Houston, Tre Holloman departed Michigan State, Jerry Deng transferred from Florida State, and Colt Langdon moved from Butler.

"Our time is right now. This is the first time in a while, I think, the fans, the administration and the program are all on one accord," Wade said in an Instagram post as shared by Sportskeeda. "When that happens, at NC State, there's going to be a reckoning for the ACC. It's coming. And it's coming soon."

Fresh off steering McNeese State to 28 wins last season, Wade takes charge in Raleigh. His arrival marks a return to power conference basketball.

Wade spoke boldly about next season's outlook. "This is not a rebuild. We're going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we're going to the NCAA tournament. Make sure you got that on camera... we are here to win."