NC State Basketball Coach Will Wade Recruits Eight Players From Transfer Portal
Under first-year coach Will Wade, North Carolina State basketball added eight new faces through transfers and high school signings. The squad aims to turn things around after finishing 12-19 last year.
The incoming class features standout guard Matt Able and forward Zymicah Wilkins from the 2025 high school class. Wade snagged four experienced players from other programs: Terrance Arceneaux left Houston, Tre Holloman departed Michigan State, Jerry Deng transferred from Florida State, and Colt Langdon moved from Butler.
"Our time is right now. This is the first time in a while, I think, the fans, the administration and the program are all on one accord," Wade said in an Instagram post as shared by Sportskeeda. "When that happens, at NC State, there's going to be a reckoning for the ACC. It's coming. And it's coming soon."
Fresh off steering McNeese State to 28 wins last season, Wade takes charge in Raleigh. His arrival marks a return to power conference basketball.
Wade spoke boldly about next season's outlook. "This is not a rebuild. We're going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we're going to the NCAA tournament. Make sure you got that on camera... we are here to win."
Social media buzzed with reactions. Comments ranged from praise for Wade's swift recruiting to discussions about filling gaps left by departing players.