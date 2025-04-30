North Carolina Strawberry Festival Set For This Weekend in Chadbourn

Child hands holding fresh strawberries in hands. Strawberry harvest. handful of strawberries in female palms. Top view

Get ready for the 92nd annual North Carolina Strawberry Festival this Saturday in Chadbourn. Strawberry Festival organizers say over 6,000 are expected to attend this once-a-year event.

Chadbourn is located at the intersection of US Highway 74/76 and Highway 410, approximately 54 miles west of Wilmington.

The festival begins Saturday morning with the Strawberry Festival Parade at 11 a.m. The parade route will begin in the Strawberry Event Field next to Food Lion at 809 North Brown Street.

It may not be too late to get your entry into the parade. Get more information by calling Danny Long at (910) 654-5244.

After the parade, stick around for a full day of fun events for the entire family.

A few of the many events planned are the annual Car Show from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the ENROH Gas parking lot at 640 North Brown Street.

An awesome slate of live entertainment takes place from 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Strawberry Event Field next door to Food Lion at 809 North Brown Street.

At 4:00 p.m., get ready for the annual Strawberry Seed Spitting Contest.