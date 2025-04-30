Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: May 2-May 4

Kick May off with a weekend of family fun, live performances, and local flavor across the Sandhills and Fayetteville area. From the Cinco De Mayo Craft Fair and Strawberry Festival on the Farm to a beloved Disney musical, there's something for all ages to enjoy. You'll also find concerts, baseball games, and pop-up events filling the calendar.

Cinco de Mayo Craft Fair

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a craft fair the whole family will enjoy. Shop from 25 unique vendors, grab a bite at the food trucks, sip on adult beverages, and enjoy live music. Kids can enjoy the bounce houses, crafts, face painting, and games while you relax in the indoor and outdoor seating areas. With free admission and a pet-friendly vibe, the Cinco de Mayo Craft Fair is a fun way to spend the day.

Strawberry Festival on the Farm

Celebrate strawberry season with an evening of family fun at Buchanan Farms' Strawberry Festival. Pick fresh berries from the patch, shop for crafts from local vendors, and enjoy tasty bites from food trucks. Kids can play in the bounce houses and explore other activities while you enjoy the live music of The West Street Band. With games, a wagon train, and sweet treats, it's an entertaining mix of wholesome fun and country charm.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Experience the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, a timeless tale of love, transformation, and hope. Follow Belle as she discovers the humanity within the Beast, who must learn to love and be loved before the final petal falls. With enchanting characters, unforgettable music, and a heartfelt message, this beloved classic brings the magic of the enchanted castle to life for audiences of all ages.

Other Events

Here are a few more events happening across the Sandhills and Fayetteville area during the first weekend of May. From a spring concert performance to minor league baseball and a pop-up shopping experience, there's something for everyone to enjoy.