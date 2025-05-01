Bladen Tourism Tour Set to Show Off Community Assets To Leaders

In 2023, Bladen County saw $56 million flow in from visitors, cutting each resident's taxes by $144. Starting May 7, a new tourism initiative will put the county's attractions in the spotlight.

The upcoming Taste of Bladen Tourism Tour winds through eight distinct sites. Visitors will trek from the wild paths of Jones Lake State Park to the winding trails of Browns Creek Bike Park, finishing at the Cape Fear Winery and Distillery. Other sites in the tour include downtown Elizabethtown, Lu Mil Vineyard, Goldston's Beach, Camp Clearwater, and Tory Hole Park. This event coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week and Small Business Week celebrations.

Participants should dress for outdoor activity and prepare to walk some distance. The tour includes a full lunch plus refreshments throughout the day.

The financial impact runs deep through the area. "Visitors spent approximately $56 million in Bladen County in 2023, which supported jobs in the accommodations, food services, retail, recreation, and transportation sectors," organizers wrote in a Elizabethtown press release.

The tour encourages local staff and public-facing workers to attend to help field visitor questions.