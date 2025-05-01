Fayetteville Smokey Bones Closes, To Be Replaced by Sister Restaurant

Another popular Fayetteville restaurant has closed its doors, but it's making way for a new concept in the market from its parent company.

On April 27, Smokey Bones BBQ on Skibo Road - in the Cross Creek Mall parking lot - closed its doors for good in Fayetteville. However, Fat Brands, the parent company of Smokey Bones plans to replace the space with the Hooters competitor, Twin Peaks sports bar, The Fayetteville Observer confirmed.

The Fayetteville closure comes as part of a Fat Brands initiative to replace their struggling restaurants with higher-performing brands. The plan will result in Twin Peaks taking over 30 out of the 45 remaining Smokey Bones locations.

Will Pryzgoda / Beasley Media Signs on the door of Smokey Bones said the location will be turned into a Twin Peaks, opening later this year.

“We have also made progress with our strategic plans to convert Smokey Bones into Twin Peaks. Our first Twin Peaks conversion, which opened in Lakeland, Florida last September, is exceeding expectations, while our second Twin Peaks conversion in Brandon, Florida opened this month and is off to a strong start. We project completing two additional conversions in 2025.” said Ken Kuick Chief Financial Officer of Twin Peaks.

A 2024 financial report shows that the Twin Peaks brand is performing significantly well with a profit margin of 14.7 percent as compared to Smokey Bones' 3.5 percent profit margin. This huge gap in revenue gives Fat Brands a good reason to convert the space, regardless of the costs to rebrand.