Fayetteville State University Renames Six Dorms After 1867 Founders

Fayetteville State University spent between $60,000 and $70,000 to put the names of seven Black men who started the school in 1867 on six student buildings. These changes show how much the school values the work of those who built it from the ground up.

Students now live in Thomas Lomax Hall, Matthew Leary Hall, Robert Simmons Hall, Nelson Carter Hall, David A. Bryant Hall, and George Grange Sr. Hall. A gallery will tell Andrew Jackson Chesnutt's story.

FSU is paying tribute to the seventh founder, Andrew J. Chesnutt, with the Andrew J. Chesnutt gallery on the fourth floor of the library, which is already named after the founder.

Each building shows details about its namesake — when they lived, what they did, and why they matter. Building chief Jonathan Coley thinks these stories help students feel closer to the school's roots.

"This day marks a sacred and long overdue moment," Chancellor Allison said in the FSU release.

The idea came from Chancellor Darrell Allison, who brought it up with school officials in 2023. Workers put up all the new signs across campus just weeks ago.

"We all, as historians, have been intrigued by their stories of their contributions, their professionalism, and what they gave back to the city of Fayetteville. Many of them went on to go to state and national politics," said Dr. Kelly Cardenas Walsh, as reported by ABC 11.