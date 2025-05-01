Lumber River United Way Preps for 23rd Annual Day of Caring, May 9

Robeson, Bladen and Hoke Counties, the Lumber River United Way's 23rd annual Day of Caring is approaching quickly.

The date will be Friday, May 9 and will again be held at Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 500 Linkhaw Road down from Lumberton High School.

Also again this year, lots of volunteers are needed for this very helpful and special one-day event.

To volunteer or to get more information, click here.

The following projects are planned for volunteers to participate in and serve.

ONSITE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES (500 Linkhaw Road, Lumberton, NC 28358)

Collecting travel duffel bags for foster care children at the dealership- 9:00 am-2:30 pm

Sew/ Knit-In event will entail making pillowcases for cancer patients, homeless children, and seniors hosted by NC Cooperative Extension in Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson Counties - 9:00 am - 2:30 pm (UNLIMITED VOLUNTEERS NEEDED THROUGHOUT THE EVENT)

OFFSITE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

ROBESON COUNTY

Adopt-A-Highway (cleaning litter on two miles of Hwy 711 - Pine Log Road to Caton Road) 12 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

(1603 Godwin Avenue Lumberton, NC 28358) 4 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED Canned food drive with the City of Lumberton

Canned food drive with Truist Call Center

Canned food drive with Magnolia Elementary School

Collect travel duffel bags collection with Hearts-N-Hands Civitan

Pet Supply Drive with International Paper

BLADEN COUNTY

The Sew-In will be sewing pillowcases for cancer patients, homeless children, and seniors at Bladen County Ag Extension Office (450 Smith Cir # N8, Elizabethtown, NC 28337) UNLIMITED VOLUNTEERS.

HOKE COUNTY

The Sew-in event will be sewing pillowcases for cancer patients, foster care children, and seniors at Hoke County Ag Extension Office (645 E. Palmer St, Raeford, NC 28376), UNLIMITED VOLUNTEERS.

Hoke County Domestic Violence Center Beautification Project (107-109 Oakwood Avenue. Raeford, NC 28376) 4 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED