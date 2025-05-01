Stars Kelsea Ballerini and Lady Gaga Connect Over Cozy Dinner Hangouts

Country-pop artist Kelsea Ballerini and global superstar Lady Gaga have a friendship based on a strong relationship of fandom and lived experience. Ballerini's friendship started when she was a massive fan for a long time, and when she first met Gaga, she was star-struck and didn't know how to behave. However, Gaga's friendly and inviting attitude instantly put her at ease. "Kelsea is a huge Gaga fan," an insider revealed. "She was totally star-struck when they first met, but Gaga quickly put her at ease."

Since that initial meeting, the two artists have deepened their connection, often spending time together during Ballerini's visits to Los Angeles. They've been known to enjoy double dates with their respective partners — Ballerini with actor Chase Stokes, whom she began dating in early 2023, and Gaga with businessman Michael Polansky, to whom she got engaged in July 2024. "When Kelsea is in town, they often get together, and the last couple of times, she's brought Chase with her," the insider added.

Their get-togethers usually involve intimate surroundings, often complete with home-cooked meals curated by Gaga herself. A source said, "Gaga loves to host. She derives so much joy from making a great meal and sharing it. She would totally rather do that than go out to dinner a lot of the time". These evenings often ended with an impromptu jam session around the piano — this is how this group likes to celebrate music.

A self-described low-key night person, Ballerini is excited about returning the favor Lady Gaga extended her by hosting her and Polansky in Los Angeles. Ballerini is excited to host them in her Nashville or Stokes's house in Los Angeles, coordination aside.