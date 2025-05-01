Temple Theatre Closes Centennial Season With Stirring ‘Beauty And The Beast’

The famed Temple Theatre in Sanford is in the midst of wrapping up its historic centennial season, which has featured the return of many fan favorite productions and performers to the Temple stage. It's only fitting, then, that such a momentous season should end with arguably the most popular and enduring production in the theatre's storied 100-year history: Beauty and the Beast.

A Labor Of Love

With 17 years under her belt as the Temple's Producing Artistic Director, Peggy Taphorn knows firsthand how great an undertaking this show can be. But the spectacle and unmatched extravagance of Beauty and the Beast is precisely why she wanted it to cap off the centennial season.

"You don't get more spectacular than this spectacle!" Peggy quipped in my conversation with her at the show's opening night. "It's a huge fan favorite, so I thought, 'what a wonderful way to end our centennial.'"

After weeks of rehearsals and laborious set designing, the entire production team was proud to offer a labor of love to the city that has been home to the Temple for now a full century.

"The biggest feelings are exhilaration and pride," said Peggy. "I'm so proud of this cast; they worked so hard. It's such a great celebration with a multi-generational audience and cast."

Photo by Heather Garrity / Temple Theatre Trevor Ketterling as Gaston (right) flexes for Calli Brielle as Belle (center right) as the villagers look on (left).

Show Review

I attended opening night for Beauty and the Beast ready to enjoy a live, on-stage rendition of one of my favorite Disney classics. As a kid I have fond memories of wearing the VHS copy of that movie ragged at my grandma's house. I also got to play Cogsworth in my high school's production my senior year (not to brag). That said, I have fairly high standards when it comes to this particular production.

Thankfully, the Temple Theatre delivered in nearly every aspect, making this show a beautiful beast of a close to its 100th season!

In my review for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the start of the season I posited that the Temple team was likely saving their more ambitious set designs for Beauty. Well, as always, I was right. Every single set piece on the stage is as close to a 1:1 recreation of its onscreen counterpart as one can achieve. The town square, the dreaded wolf-infested woodlands, and the enchanted castle all carry their own unique identities and set the perfect atmosphere for each scene.

The breathtaking backdrops are also complemented by equally enchanting performances across the entire cast. This season's production of Beauty and the Beast marks the Temple debut of Callie Brielle, who plays Belle. Well, I say she plays her, but Brielle practically IS Belle. On stage, the young actress commands all of the quaint charm and natural likability that's expected of the show's titular Beauty.

Her chemistry with Temple veteran Jacob Barton's Beast is undeniable as well, with the two exuding affection that you could feel from way up in the balcony. I especially appreciate Barton's ability to add a bit of levity and endearment to such an imposing and animalistic role. It's a delicate tightrope to tread, and Barton dances on it, paws and all.

I've had enough experiences at the Temple to know that the musical aspect would be no cause for concern. As expected, everyone from the main cast to the ensemble sings their hearts out, delivering powerful renditions of classics like "Be Our Guest," and of course Mrs. Potts' tearjerking performance of "Beauty and the Beast."

Photo by Heather Garrity / Temple Theatre Shirley Proctor as Mrs. Potts (center) sings as enchanted napkins Kelsey Wilson (left) Amy Van Dyke (right) and others dance around the castle.

My one critique of the show, while minimal, is still enough to warrant mentioning. The blocking of the climactic battle at the castle between Gaston and Beast feels a touch lacking.

I won't give too much away, but what should be a heavy emotional beat in the fight is undermined by its lackluster execution. It feels like fight choreography lifted straight from The Three Stooges. It seemed I wasn't alone in this thought either, as the entire audience at my viewing responded with bemused laughter. Whether that was the intended response is a bit nebulous, but the emotional swell of the Beast's transformation following it is captivating enough to reel you back in. Ultimately the ending of the fight is as easy to overlook as it is silly to behold.

Once again the Temple Theatre has brought pure magic to the city of Sanford. Beauty and the Beast is a fun and timeless tale brought to life on stage, with something to offer for audiences of all ages. With an enchanted cast of talented performers and outstanding musical numbers, this is an unforgettable production that the whole family can enjoy. If you're thinking about checking out the show, Peggy and the entire Temple team implores you to "be our guest!"

KC's Final Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Photo by Heather Garrity / Temple Theatre Dan Murphy as Maurice is surrounded by dancing wolves (Emir Garcia, Chrsitopher Kyle, Ontonio Osley, and Sam Pottinger).

Season 101

Now that the centennial season is winding down, the Temple Theatre is now laying the groundwork for its 101st. The venue recently revealed its slate of mainstage shows for the 2025-2026 season. This includes the return of other fan favorite Grease, and Bright Star, a musical set in the Tarheel State and written by Steve Martin (yes, THAT Steve Martin).

For a full look at the Temple Theatre's upcoming season, visit templeshows.org for more information.

Special thanks to Peggy Taphorn for her keen insight into the Temple's amazing centennial season, and to the venue's marketing director Seth Hoyle for providing me with pictures from each show. See y'all next season and, as always, support your local arts scene!