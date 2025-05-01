Backstage Country
The WKML Pledge of Allegiance Readings for April 2025

The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning around 7:00 a.m. Below you will find the Pledge of Allegiance recitations from our…

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 23: A skydiver with the American Flag in tow jumps to the field halftime of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Below you will find the Pledge of Allegiance recitations from our wonderful students for the entire month of April. A huge thank you to the teachers and their students who stepped up to honor this great nation.

WKML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and presents the Pledge of Allegiance daily thanks to our partners at Central Electric Membership Corporation. Check here to see all of our Pledge archive.

04 01 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 2 at Max Abbott Middle School

04 02 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 3 at Max Abbott Middle School

04 03 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 4 at Max Abbott Middle School

04 04 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 5 at Max Abbott Middle School

04 07 2025 Phillip at Johnsonville Elementary School

04 08 2025 Reagan at Eastover Central Elementary School

04 10 2025 Flaming Sword Academy - Ms. Catina Locklear

04 11 2025 Riley at Grays Creek Elementary School

04 14 2025 Riverside Christian Academy Ms. Cuestas & Ms. Jeffrey

04 15 2025 Thomas Jones at The Roger Bacon Academy in Whiteville

04 16 2025 Tiffany Franklin

04 17 2025 Tomas at Johnsonville Elementary School

04 18 2025 Tyler Cochran at Eastover Central Elementary School

04 28 2025 Alaina at Eastover Central Elementary School

04 29 2025 Alex at Eastover Central Elementary School

04 30 2025 Allie Anna at Capitol Encore Academy

Pledge of Allegiance
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
