The WKML Pledge of Allegiance Readings for April 2025
Below you will find the Pledge of Allegiance recitations from our wonderful students for the entire month of April. A huge thank you to the teachers and their students who stepped up to honor this great nation.
WKML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and presents the Pledge of Allegiance daily thanks to our partners at Central Electric Membership Corporation. Check here to see all of our Pledge archive.
04 01 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 2 at Max Abbott Middle School
04 02 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 3 at Max Abbott Middle School
04 03 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 4 at Max Abbott Middle School
04 04 2025 Ms. Hamilton's Class 5 at Max Abbott Middle School
04 07 2025 Phillip at Johnsonville Elementary School
04 08 2025 Reagan at Eastover Central Elementary School
04 10 2025 Flaming Sword Academy - Ms. Catina Locklear
04 11 2025 Riley at Grays Creek Elementary School
04 14 2025 Riverside Christian Academy Ms. Cuestas & Ms. Jeffrey
04 15 2025 Thomas Jones at The Roger Bacon Academy in Whiteville
04 16 2025 Tiffany Franklin
04 17 2025 Tomas at Johnsonville Elementary School
04 18 2025 Tyler Cochran at Eastover Central Elementary School
04 28 2025 Alaina at Eastover Central Elementary School
04 29 2025 Alex at Eastover Central Elementary School
04 30 2025 Allie Anna at Capitol Encore Academy
