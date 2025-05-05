Country Singer Cody Jinks Sets July Release for 11th Album ‘In My Blood’

Cody Jinks has formally announced the release of his 11th studio album, In My Blood, which will be released on July 25. Jinks is coming off the classic honky tonk grit and baritone vocals we all know him for, but he is far from finished with sharing his music as one of the most credible voices in country music. The title track collaborates with Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr, underscoring a musical partnership highlighting the album's rootsy depth.

Jinks, who wrote every track alongside co-writers including Starr, Ward Davis, and Tennessee Jet, describes the record as personal and transitional. "I think that Change the Game was the final chapter in part one of my writing, and I just opened up part two," Jinks told Billboard via email. "Kind of like how an author like Stephen King has part one with 10 chapters, and then there's part two. So, I think In My Blood starts part two. That's how I feel about this record. It's a very, very reflective record, and hopefully optimistic about the future as well."

The album features 11 tracks, including "Better Than the Bottle," "Lonely Man," and "When Time Didn't Fly." The latter was written during the COVID-19 pandemic as a meditation on childhood and the fleeting nature of time. The first single, "Found," was released on May 2.

Produced by Joshua Thompson and Charles Godfrey, In My Blood continues Jinks' tradition of independent music-making that centers on truth and transparency. On social media, Jinks wrote: "You're on a journey with me. My life is my records. Nothing's changed. This album was me, my band, producers, and engineers. That's as real as it gets. That's as authentic as I can make it."