Grant Hill Builds $100M Empire After Career-Threatening Injury

Grant Hill has seen his share of diversity.

After a near-fatal ankle injury, Grant Hill turned his 19 NBA seasons into a business success story. The ex-Duke star now owns parts of the Atlanta Hawks and runs real estate deals worth millions.

His early NBA career was impacted by an ankle injury in 2000. In 2003, Hill fought off a life-threatening MRSA infection. 

Most thought his playing days were done. But Hill proved them wrong. He switched up his game and got back on the court, shocking those who'd counted him out during his long fight to heal.

Today, he's got his hands in pro sports ownership, with stakes in both basketball and soccer teams. He's a basketball analyst on CBS and has a diversified portfolio, including real estate. He also helped form the U.S. men's basketball team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2024. 

