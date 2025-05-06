Tim McGraw Has So Much Respect For His Mom

Mother’s Day is this Sunday (5/11), and Tim McGraw has so much admiration and respect for his mom, Betty, who raised him and his sisters as a single mom. There are so many things about his mom that Tim adores, but there’s one trait of hers he especially admires.

Tim told us in a recent interview, "I think more than anything is her tenacity. You know, my mom worked three jobs with us growing up, and was in some abusive relationships, and she really worked hard and really instilled a sense of belief in ourselves and to dream and to always go for stuff."

He added, "And I feel like hopefully Faith and I both have done that for our daughters. But that’s the trait of my mom besides her big heart, that’s the trait in my mom that I admire most, her tenacity and her willingness to overcome adversity.”

McGraw is set to perform as Major League Baseball is set to make history on Saturday, August 2, with the inaugural MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. This event marks the first regular-season MLB game ever played in the state, featuring a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

The game will be played on a temporary field constructed over part of the speedway's infield and high-banked track, transforming the iconic NASCAR venue into a baseball stadium.