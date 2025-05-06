Tim McGraw Has So Much Respect For His Mom

Backstage Country
Mother’s Day is this Sunday (5/11), and Tim McGraw has so much admiration and respect for his mom, Betty, who raised him and his sisters as a single mom. There…

Mother’s Day is this Sunday (5/11), and Tim McGraw has so much admiration and respect for his mom, Betty, who raised him and his sisters as a single mom. There are so many things about his mom that Tim adores, but there’s one trait of hers he especially admires.

Tim told us in a recent interview, "I think more than anything is her tenacity. You know, my mom worked three jobs with us growing up, and was in some abusive relationships, and she really worked hard and really instilled a sense of belief in ourselves and to dream and to always go for stuff."

He added, "And I feel like hopefully Faith and I both have done that for our daughters. But that’s the trait of my mom besides her big heart, that’s the trait in my mom that I admire most, her tenacity and her willingness to overcome adversity.”

McGraw is set to perform as Major League Baseball is set to make history on Saturday, August 2, with the inaugural MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. This event marks the first regular-season MLB game ever played in the state, featuring a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

The game will be played on a temporary field constructed over part of the speedway's infield and high-banked track, transforming the iconic NASCAR venue into a baseball stadium.

Tim will headline a special pregame concert approximately an hour before the first pitch. All ticket holders will have access to the concert, which will also be displayed on the venue's Colossus video board. McGraw's performance adds a personal touch to the event, as his late father, Tug McGraw, was a celebrated MLB pitcher.

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupWriter
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
