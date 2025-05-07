Columbus, Scotland Counties Among 30 Getting North Carolina Broadband Funding
An internet upgrade is coming to nearly 19,000 locations across North Carolina. The $63 million project will connect homes and workplaces in 30 counties that lack proper service. Local officials are…
An internet upgrade is coming to nearly 19,000 locations across North Carolina. The $63 million project will connect homes and workplaces in 30 counties that lack proper service. Local officials are working with internet providers through the state's Completing Access to Broadband program.
"North Carolinians need access to high-speed internet to connect them with friends and family, business opportunities, telehealth, and more," said Governor Josh Stein in a news release. "Broadband is key 21st Century infrastructure, and these partnerships between counties across the state and internet providers will help connect more North Carolinians."
The funding mixes federal aid with private money. Companies will add $12.5 million to match $29 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which the North Carolina Department of Information Technology manages.
"Access to high-speed internet is not just about connectivity; it's about empowering individuals and communities to thrive in the digital age," said NCDIT Secretary Teena Piccione.
Brightspeed's new fiber network will reach 791 spots in Wilson County — the biggest single-area upgrade in the project. The plan also brings service to 192 new spots in Brunswick County and adds 108 links in Columbus County. Wilson County's upgrades should finish by late 2026, based on the work schedule.
These projects will be funded by more than $44 million from the federal American Rescue Plan awarded by NCDIT and more than $19 million from selected broadband providers:
- Alamance County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) and Spectrum Southeast, LLC
These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 469 homes and businesses (20.51% of the county’s 2,287 eligible locations).
- Alexander County: Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation (Zirrus)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 394 homes and businesses (14.78% of the county’s 2,665 eligible locations).
- Bertie County: Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC (Fybe)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,380 homes and businesses (91.39% of the county’s 1,510 eligible locations).
- Brunswick County: Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (FOCUS Broadband)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 192 homes and businesses (57.31% of the county’s 335 eligible locations).
- Burke County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 82 homes and businesses (3.32% of the county’s 2,473 eligible locations).
- Camden County: Wilkes Telephone Membership Corporation (RiverStreet Networks)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 921 homes and businesses (82.97% of the county’s 1,110 eligible locations).
- Catawba County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 648 homes and businesses (28.38% of the county’s 2,283 eligible locations).
- Chowan County: Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (FOCUS Broadband)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 132 homes and businesses (91.67% of the county’s 144 eligible locations).
- Columbus County: Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (FOCUS Broadband)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 108 homes and businesses (14.86% of the county’s 727 eligible locations).
- Currituck County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,354 homes and businesses (83.94% of the county’s 1,613 eligible locations).
- Durham County: Frontier Communications of the Carolinas, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 123 homes and businesses (22.49% of the county’s 547 eligible locations).
- Franklin County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,415 homes and businesses (53.80% of the county’s 2,630 eligible locations).
- Granville County: Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC (Fybe)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 2,164 homes and businesses (90.96% of the county’s 2,379 eligible locations).
- Harnett County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 300 homes and businesses (7.87% of the county’s 3,810 eligible locations).
- Jackson County: ERC Broadband, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 570 homes and businesses (12.63% of the county’s 4,512 eligible locations).
- Johnston County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,439 homes and businesses (24.10% of the county’s 5,970 eligible locations).
- Martin County: Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC (Fybe)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 215 homes and businesses (35.66% of the county’s 603 eligible locations).
- Montgomery County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,661 homes and businesses (73.40% of the county’s 2,263 eligible locations).
- Northampton County: Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC (Fybe)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 288 homes and businesses (73.47% of the county’s 392 eligible locations).
- Perquimans County: Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (FOCUS Broadband)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 121 homes and businesses (77.07% of the county’s 157 eligible locations).
- Person County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 240 homes and businesses (9.34% of the county’s 2,189 eligible locations).
- Rockingham County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 198 homes and businesses (13.24% of the county’s 1,495 eligible locations).
- Rowan County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 507 homes and businesses (17.51% of the county’s 2,896 eligible locations).
- Scotland County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 135 homes and businesses (20.06% of the county’s 673 eligible locations).
- Union County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC and Spectrum Southeast, LLC
These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 1,189 homes and businesses (28.94% of the county’s 4,108 eligible locations).
- Watauga County: SkyBest Communications, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 178 homes and businesses (67.94% of the county’s 262 eligible locations).
- Washington County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,043 homes and businesses (96.48% of the county’s 1,081 eligible locations).
- Warren County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 793 homes and businesses (66.86% of the county’s 1,186 eligible locations).
- Wayne County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 420 homes and businesses (13.96% of the county’s 3,008 eligible locations).
- Yadkin County: Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation (Zirrus)
This award will provide high-speed internet access to 210 homes and businesses (88.61% of the county’s 237 eligible locations).