Columbus, Scotland Counties Among 30 Getting North Carolina Broadband Funding

Broadband access is coming to more North Carolina counties as part of a federal program.

An internet upgrade is coming to nearly 19,000 locations across North Carolina. The $63 million project will connect homes and workplaces in 30 counties that lack proper service. Local officials are working with internet providers through the state's Completing Access to Broadband program .

"North Carolinians need access to high-speed internet to connect them with friends and family, business opportunities, telehealth, and more," said Governor Josh Stein in a news release. "Broadband is key 21st Century infrastructure, and these partnerships between counties across the state and internet providers will help connect more North Carolinians."

The funding mixes federal aid with private money. Companies will add $12.5 million to match $29 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which the North Carolina Department of Information Technology manages.

"Access to high-speed internet is not just about connectivity; it's about empowering individuals and communities to thrive in the digital age," said NCDIT Secretary Teena Piccione.

Brightspeed's new fiber network will reach 791 spots in Wilson County — the biggest single-area upgrade in the project. The plan also brings service to 192 new spots in Brunswick County and adds 108 links in Columbus County. Wilson County's upgrades should finish by late 2026, based on the work schedule.

These projects will be funded by more than $44 million from the federal American Rescue Plan awarded by NCDIT and more than $19 million from selected broadband providers: