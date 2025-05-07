Backstage Country
Cumberland County Plans to Hand Out $1.58m to 69 Local Nonprofits Through Community Impact Grants

Rebecca Allen
Cumberland County has plans to distribute $1.58 million to support 69 local groups. The Board of Commissioners' American Rescue Plan Committee backed the funding on April 28. The full board votes for final approval on May 19.

Money from the county's main budget will support five key areas: health care, faith programs, safety, youth work, and the arts. Groups can get up to $50,000 each to support their work.

"Nonprofits are filling the gap in services that need to be provided in a tier-one county," said Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones to The Fayetteville Observer. "We know they will make good on the return."

Staff picked 69 groups from 97 requests. They chose based on each group's ability to serve the public and make a real difference. Once the board gives final approval, groups will get their funds within a month.

By using county money instead of state or federal aid, the ARP Committee made it easier for more groups to qualify.

Rebecca AllenWriter
