Fayetteville Symphony Director Steps Down for Family Move Out of State

After quadrupling ticket sales and bringing fresh life to local music, Anna Meyer will step away from her position as the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra's executive director on May 23. Under her watch, attendance jumped from 14,000 to 27,000.

"While this is a wonderful step for our family, the choice to leave the Fayetteville Symphony has not been an easy one," Meyer said in a news release. "Serving as executive director has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life."

The 25-year-old leader will move to Minneapolis, where her husband starts a new management role. She wrapped up her final show on Saturday — a performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony at FSU's Seabrook Auditorium.

Some of Meyer's achievements during her time with the FSO include bringing programs to Fort Bragg, partnerships with Fayetteville State University, and Symphony on Tap, which brings classical sounds to local pubs at no cost.

The incoming board chair, Mark Regensburger, praised her impact. "Anna is departing at the top of her game. She leaves us with a strong foundation and stable partnerships."