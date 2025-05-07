Backstage Country
Fort Bragg and Land Trust Team Up To Save 25 Acres of Moore County Training Space

Fort Bragg Home To U.S. Army Airborne
Three Rivers Land Trust will preserve 25 acres next to Fort Bragg in Moore County. This move creates space between military zones and local homes.

The group has already set aside 4,000 acres near the base. These spots act as a buffer zone between training grounds and neighborhoods, keeping both sides happy.

"It's reciprocal to the nearby civilian population. You don't want to be near the impact area when live fire exercises are going on there," said Travis Morehead, the executive director of Three Rivers Land Trust, to ABC11.

The buffer cuts down noise from military work, from aircraft flying to soldiers jumping from planes to artillery practice.

fort bragg
