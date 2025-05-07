Backstage Country
Strawberry Festival and Flower Show Set For May 10 in Whiteville

The event will include live bands, guest speakers, food trucks, vendors, free face paining, a car show, lots of flowers, and of course lots of strawberries.

Whiteville is the place to be this weekend, as Robinson Produce Farms is hosting the 2025 Strawberry Festival and Flower Show on Saturday, May 10.

Head to 607 N J.K. Powell Blvd in Whiteville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for this free family event.

According to Robinson Produce Farms, the event will include live bands, guest speakers, food trucks, vendors, free face paining, a car show, lots of flowers, and of course lots of strawberries.

🌸🍓 Join Us for the Strawberry Festival & Flower Show! 🍓🌸

📅 Saturday, May 10th | ⏰ 10 AM - 4 PM | 📍 Robinson Produce Farms, Whiteville, NC

🌟 Get ready for a fun-filled day with:

🎶 Live Bands – The Sand Band - Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot!

🎉Entertainment- M.C Eric Bowman!

🍔 Food Trucks – Multiple delicious eats for everyone!

🛍 Vendors Galore – Local crafts, plants, and unique finds!

🎤 Guest Speakers – Learn something new!

🎩 Magician – Family fun entertainment!

🎨 FREE Face Painting & Kid Bouncy House – Fun for the little ones!

🍓 Strawberry Eating Contest – Can you handle it?

🚗 Classic Car & Bike Show – Trophies & prizes awarded!

🎟 FREE Admission! Don’t miss this exciting spring celebration! Tag your friends & family and let’s make it a day to remember! 🌿🎶

📲 For more info, visit: ROBINSONPRODUCEFARMS!

Vendors are book and space is full! Have any questions? Call Amber at (910) 625-7917.

