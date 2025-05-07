Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: May 9-May 11
This weekend offers something for everyone in Fayetteville and Hope Mills, North Carolina. From fireworks and themed nights at the Woodpeckers games to a hands-on floral workshop just in time for Mother's Day, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season. Trade Street comes alive with vendors and food trucks, while Cars and Coffee welcomes auto fans to Millstone. Add in the final weekend of the Fort Bragg Fair and local shopping at City Market, and it's a full slate of local fun.
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Baseball Game
- What: MiLB Fayetteville Woodpeckers versus Salem Red Sox
- When: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 6:35 p.m.; Friday, May 9, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.
- Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Tickets start at $14
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers host the Salem Red Sox with a packed promo lineup. Thursday features Thirsty Thursday drink deals, Bark in the Park, and Oat Milkers Night. Friday is Star Wars Night, which is capped by a massive fireworks extravaganza, and Saturday brings a Roll-Up Bag Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. Sunday celebrates Mother's Day with special jerseys, Sunday Funday for kids, and a Family 4 Pack deal with four tickets, hot dogs, and drinks for $44. It's a full weekend of fun, fandom, and baseball at Segra Stadium.
Mother's Day Floral Workshop
- What: Mother's Day Floral Workshop
- When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 6 p.m.
- Where: Paddy's Irish Pub, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville
- Cost: $50
Celebrate Mother's Day with creativity at Paddy's Irish Pub's Floral Workshop. Hosted by floral artist Johanna Brumm of the Downtown Market of Fayetteville, this hands-on event features a beautiful selection of blooms and exclusive vases perfect for Mother's Day. Whether gifting the experience or enjoying a girls' night out, it's a fun and thoughtful way to make memories and design your floral masterpiece.
2nd Saturdays on Trade Street
- What: 2nd Saturdays on Trade Street
- When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. (recurring second Saturday of the month)
- Where: 5483 Trade St., Hope Mills
- Cost: Free to attend; vendors will have items for purchase
As the weather warms up, 2nd Saturdays on Trade Street are the perfect reason to get outside and explore Hope Mills. With local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and kid-friendly activities, it's a great way to enjoy a fun evening with the whole family.
Other Events
Fayetteville and the surrounding area offer various weekend activities for all interests. Whether you're a car enthusiast, a fan of classic fair attractions, or looking to support local makers, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the community:
- Cars and Coffee Fayetteville.: Saturday, May 10, 2025 (recurring second Saturday of the month) from 9 a.m. to noon at Millstone Towne Centre, 3350 Footbridge Lane, Hope Mills
- 2025 Fort Bragg Fair: Final Weekend: Friday, May 9, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, 2025, and Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 1 p.m. at 1500 Howell St., Building F-4208, Fort Bragg
- City Market at the Museum: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (additional dates available) at Fayetteville History Museum, 325 Franklin St., Fayetteville