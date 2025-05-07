Zach Top’s “I Never Lie” Hits #4 on Billboard Country Airplay Following Tonight Show Performance

Zach Top has been awarded New Male Artist of the Year for 2025 by the Academy of Country Music. Top is also nominated for Album of the Year for the ACM Awards at the 60th Annual ceremony in Frisco, Texas on May 8th. This comes on the heels of a breakout year for Top, including his debut album Cold Beer & Country Music, receiving positive press and over 3.5 million streams in its first week. Top also released the Me & Billy EP, a collaboration with two-time Grammy winner Billy Strings, featuring reimagined versions of his songs and a cover of Ricky Skaggs' "Don't Cheat In Our Hometown."

His single "I Never Lie" is currently #4 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The song has also spent four consecutive weeks as the #1 most-played song on Australian Country Radio. Top made his late-night television debut on April 30, 2025, performing "I Never Lie" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After the performance, Fallon exclaimed, "Oh, oh, oh. That's how you do it. That's how you do it right there."

Currently, Top is on his sold-out Cold Beer & Country Music Tour, with performances in cities including New York, Philadelphia, and Boston. Looking ahead, he will support Alan Jackson on select dates of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour and join Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Tour starting in June 2025.